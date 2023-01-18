The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Schools Calendar Adoption Committee is asking for the public’s opinion on the school calendars for the upcoming 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

The committee has three proposed calendar options for each school year which can be found on the district’s website under the “Calendars” in the “Our District” drop-down menu.

Once you have reviewed the proposed calendar options, you can provide your input by completing the survey found at the link at the bottom of the “Proposed Calendars” page. The survey will close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.