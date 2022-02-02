Cabell County Schools investigate racial slurs during basketball game

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District confirms an open investigation after an alleged incident between the Huntington and Milton Middle Schools’ basketball teams.

During Monday night’s basketball game, Huntington fans say Milton fans were throwing racial slurs at the Huntington team and coaches.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Huntington fans spoke about not playing the tournament game between the two teams on Milton’s court due to the incident.

We will continue to keep you updated as the story develops.