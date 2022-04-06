Huntington, WV (WOWK) – Organizers are looking for local business representatives to participate in a job fair for high school seniors across Cabell County.

The job fair is scheduled to take place during the school day on Wednesday, April 13 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Cabell County Schools and the West Virginia National Guard are teaming up for the event, called “Guard Your Life,” which is open to all seniors from Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High School and the Cabell County Career Technology Center.

According to Steve Martin, academy coordinator at Cabell Midland High School, the two-way job fair will also include a financial literacy workshop for the seniors. He says the event is designed to give students practical information they will need as they prepare to graduate and move to the next phase of their lives, whether that involves higher education or entering the workforce.

The workshop will include representatives from the finance industry who will be available to demonstrate finance fundamentals such as balancing checkbooks or doing taxes.

Representatives from any business or industry are encouraged to attend. Those interested should contact Martin at 304-743-7411 or 304-593-2292.

Martin does say that the event will coincide with other high school grades taking the SAT and any high school seniors who wish to retake the exam will have the opportunity to do so.