Cabell County Schools offer immunization clinics for students

In Huntington today, a different kind of drive-thru took place. The Cabell Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools are teaming up to keep kids healthy.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools have teamed with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to conduct a series of school-based immunization clinics for students entering school for the first time and students entering the 7th and 12th grades.

Along with required childhood immunizations, children 12 and older have the option of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at any of these clinics. Parents or guardians must be present for students 16 or younger in order for them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If a student is 16 or older, they may receive the COVID-19 vaccine by presenting a permission note from a parent or guardian.

Schedule for these School-Based Immunization Clinics:

Huntington East Middle School Gymnasium on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Huntington Middle School Auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Milton Middle School Gymnasium on Monday, Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barboursville Middle School Cafeteria on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Milton Elementary School Gymnasium on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central City Elementary School Gymnasium on Friday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to immunizations, it is also important to note that orders for medications and other medical treatments must be renewed annually.

Complete information about these requirements can be found on the Cabell County School‘s official website.

If your child must receive medication or other medical treatment while at school, you should contact your child’s medical provider to have the required paperwork completed.

Blank forms are available here for parents to fill out and return to the school either in person or by fax prior to the beginning of the school year.