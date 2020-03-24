Cabell County Schools Playgrounds and Facilities Closed due to COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Effective immediately, all Cabell County Schools playgrounds and facilities are closed for public use in order to prevent children and adults from gathering in confined play spaces.

