Cabell County Schools Playgrounds and Facilities Closed due to COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Effective immediately, all Cabell County Schools playgrounds and facilities are closed for public use in order to prevent children and adults from gathering in confined play spaces.
