Cabell County Schools releases plan to prevent, respond to COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – While West Virginia has not seen any cases of the novel coronavirus, Cabell County Schools are sharing their plan to help prevent against the virus.

“According to guidance given by the CDC, in communities like ours, where COVID-19 is NOT active, the most important thing for school districts to do now is plan and prepare,” Cabell County Schools writes in the plan.

According to the plan, steps to help monitor for and prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Reviewing the school system’s Emergency Operations Plan, monitoring field trip destinations so students aren’t traveling to or through cities with an outbreak

Coordinating handwashing and increased cleaning of hard surfaces such as doorknobs and desks

Ensuring all schools have an adequate supply of hand soap

Reminding parents to keep students at home who have symptoms of a respiratory illness.

Should a case of COVID-19 be confirmed by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Cabell County Schools says will work to establish next steps that should be taken including:

Increased communication about keeping symptomatic students home

School closure up to and including the cancellation of extra-curricular events

Possible cancellation of school-sponsored student travel

Use of Non-Traditional Instruction Days and the online Schoology platform, to allow students to continue learning while not at school, including individualized solutions for students who may not have access to the technology at home.

“In any situation, such as a community-wide quarantine that required the closure of all schools for more than just a few days, Cabell County Schools would make every effort to continue providing educational programming in an age-appropriate manner,” the plan states. “Doing so is important to maintain learning and to provide students with a sense of normalcy and a positive focus during a stressful situation.”

The school system says it has been actively involved in pandemic preparedness planning with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and local emergency response planners and agencies since 2001. A portion of the district-wide Emergency Operations Plan is dedicated to a comprehensive plan for responding to emergency situations, including cooperation with local emergency agencies such as the Cabell Huntington Health Department, the Cabell-Wayne Homeland Security Committee, and the Cabell Wayne Local Emergency Planning Commission.

