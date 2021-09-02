Cabell County Schools reverse decision, will require masks for students and staff

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County School Board voted 5-0 to reverse a previous masking decision for students in the county.

Starting Friday, September 3, all students in pre-K through 12th grade as well as school employees will be required to wear masks inside. Masks will also be required on school buses.

Students will not be required to wear masks during outdoor activities.

The vote was based on a recommendation by Superintendent Ryan Saxe.

School Board President Mary Neely said that the vote was “difficult” for other board members and herself because the community is so divided on the issue. She also urged parents and students to get vaccinated.