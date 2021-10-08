Cabell County Schools still seeing staffing shortages, holds job fair

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 has not made this school year easy for the Cabell County School district as it continues to deal with staffing shortages.

“The pandemic has really put a taxation on our staff, and sometimes our staff has to be quarantined,” said Cabell County Schools, service personnel manager, David Tackett. “We are constantly in the need for substitutes to fill those vacancies.”

Holding a job fair Friday, the district hopes to recruit new teachers, substitutes, and bus drivers along with other essential positions.

They are getting creative in their recruiting approach, providing a hands-on experience. There were demonstrations on how to cook, drive a bus and of course they are answered any questions people had about their employment opportunities.

Being one of the largest employers in Cabell County and serving nearly 12,000 students, the district said this is the perfect opportunity for community members.

“The biggest benefit is that you are impacting the life of a child,” said Cabell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ryan Saxe. “You’re ensuring that they have the opportunity to be successful, and there is no greater reward,”

You do not have to be vaccinated to have a job within the school district, but masks are required.

The district said they’ve had a great turnout and plan to hold more in the future.

