Cabell County Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible students

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools and its partners are offering several school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.

This announcement follows the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approving the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Cabell County Schools officials say the school-based clinics will help make receiving the vaccine “as convenient as possible.” Students receiving their first dose, as well as those needing their second dose, will be able to get the shot at these clinics.

For a middle school student to receive the vaccine, a parent or guardian must be present, according to Cabell County Schools officials. However, a parent or guardian does not need to be present for high school students to receive the vaccine.

All students who are receiving the vaccine will be required to have a completed COVID-19 Vaccine form, which the schools will send home with students prior to the clinics. Officials say the form can also be downloaded from the school district’s website.

Cabell County Schools says parents, siblings and other relatives ages 12 and up may also attend the clinics at the middle schools to receive a vaccine themselves.

The clinics for middle school students are scheduled as follows:

Monday, May 17 – 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Huntington East Middle School and the Milton Middle School gymnasiums

– 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Huntington East Middle School and the Milton Middle School gymnasiums Tuesday, May 18 – 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Barboursville Middle School and the Huntington Middle School gymnasiums.

The clinics for high school students are scheduled to take place as follows:

Wednesday, May 19 – 8 a.m. at the Huntington High School gymnasium

– 8 a.m. at the Huntington High School gymnasium Wednesday, May 19 – Cabell County Career Technology Center. The clinic will take place following the clinic at Huntington High School.

– Cabell County Career Technology Center. The clinic will take place following the clinic at Huntington High School. Wednesday, May 19 – Crossroads Academy. The clinic will take place following the clinic at the Career Technology Center.

– Crossroads Academy. The clinic will take place following the clinic at the Career Technology Center. Thursday, May 20 – 8 a.m. at the Cabell Midland High School gymnasium

The school district’s partners for the clinic include the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Valley Health Systems, Marshall University School of Medicine, Marshall University School of Nursing, the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, and the West Virginia Department of Education.

If an eligible student or a parent is unable to attend one of these school-based vaccine clinics, officials say they can visit the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s vaccine center at the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall. Appointments are not needed for the CHHD vaccine center and hours of operation are as follows:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday