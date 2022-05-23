CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Starting in June, the Cabell County Schools Summer Lunch Program will give meals to children 18 years and under.

“A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months. Remember, hunger does not take a summer vacation!”

Cabell County Schools

Meals will be given on the dates and times listed below. Due to new federal rules, meals must be eaten on-site at the summer feeding location.

Site SponsorAddressDates ServingTime
A.D. Lewis1450 A.D. Lewis AvenueJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Adams Landing Apartments820 Virginia AvenueJune 13-Aug. 512:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.
Altizer Elementary250 Third StreetJune 13-July 18:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Barboursville Middle1400 Central AvenueJune 21-July 14 and Aug. 1-Aug. 58:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Barboursville Library728 Main StreetJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Beulah Ann Baptist Church5 Howell’s Mill RoadJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cabell County Board of Ed.2850 5th AvenueJune 13-Aug. 56:45 a.m.-7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cabell County Fair1 Pumpkin WayJuly 27-July 2911:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cabell Career and Tech. Center1035 Norway AvenueJuly 5-July 158:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cabell Main Public Library455 9th StreetJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Central City Elementary2100 Washington AvenueJune 21-July 148:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cabell Midland High2300 US Rt. 60 EastJune 1-Aug. 58:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Camp Arrowhead4200 Scout Camp RoadJune 13-June 17 and July 18-July 2212:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.
Christ Temple Church2400 Johnstown RoadJune 13-Aug. 511:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cox Landing Elementary6358 Cox LaneJune 13-June 178:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cox Landing Library6365 Cox Landing RoadJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Explorer Academy2901 Saltwell RoadJune 21-July 148:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Farmdale Church of Christ6476 Farmdale RoadJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Frazier’s LaneFrazier’s Lane/Route 2June 13-Aug. 512:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
Gallaher Library368 Norway AvenueJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Glenbrier Apartments60 Marti Jo DriveJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Guyandotte Library203 Richmond StreetJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Guyandotte United Methodist305 Main StreetJune 13-Aug. 511:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Huntington Middle School925 3rd StreetAug. 1-Aug. 58:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Huntington East Middle1 Campbell DriveJune 28-July 1 and Aug. 1-Aug. 58:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Huntington High School1 Highlander WayJune 1-Aug. 58:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Marcum Terrace920 Marcum TerraceJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Milton Elementary1201 Pike StreetJune 13-Aug. 56:45 a.m.-7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Milton Middle School1 Panther TrailAug. 1-Aug. 58:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Milton Library1140 Smith StreetJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Prestera Center1 Prestera WayJune 13-Aug. 58:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Salt Rock Elementary5570 Madison Creek RoadJuly 25-July 298:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Salt Rock Library5575 Madison Creek RoadJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Salvation Army1227 3rd AvenueJune 13-Aug. 511:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Scott Community Center1637 8th AvenueJune 13-Aug. 511:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Southside Elementary930 2nd StreetJune 21-July 148:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Spring Hill Elementary1901 Hall AvenueJune 1-July 18:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
St. Joe Grade School1326 6th AvenueJune 13-Aug. 58:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Trinity Church of God2688 3rd AvenueJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Village of Barboursville Elem.718 Central AvenueJune 21-July 148:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
West Public Library901 14th Street WestJune 13-Aug. 511:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Cabell County Schools Summer Meal Dates, Times and Locations. (Information provided by Cabell County Schools)

Meals will not be served on West Virginia Day (June 20) and the Fourth of July.

The Cabell County Schools Summer Lunch Program is part of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In accordance with Federal law and USDA policies, federal programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.

Persons with communication disabilities may request Braille, large print, audiotape or American Sign Language to acquire program information. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

For more information about the Summer Lunch Program, please contact Travis Austin, Director of Food Services, by calling (304) 528-5048.