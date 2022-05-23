CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Starting in June, the Cabell County Schools Summer Lunch Program will give meals to children 18 years and under.

“A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months. Remember, hunger does not take a summer vacation!” Cabell County Schools

Meals will be given on the dates and times listed below. Due to new federal rules, meals must be eaten on-site at the summer feeding location.

Site Sponsor Address Dates Serving Time A.D. Lewis 1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Adams Landing Apartments 820 Virginia Avenue June 13-Aug. 5 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Altizer Elementary 250 Third Street June 13-July 1 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Barboursville Middle 1400 Central Avenue June 21-July 14 and Aug. 1-Aug. 5 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Barboursville Library 728 Main Street June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Beulah Ann Baptist Church 5 Howell’s Mill Road June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Cabell County Board of Ed. 2850 5th Avenue June 13-Aug. 5 6:45 a.m.-7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Cabell County Fair 1 Pumpkin Way July 27-July 29 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Cabell Career and Tech. Center 1035 Norway Avenue July 5-July 15 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Cabell Main Public Library 455 9th Street June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Central City Elementary 2100 Washington Avenue June 21-July 14 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Cabell Midland High 2300 US Rt. 60 East June 1-Aug. 5 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Camp Arrowhead 4200 Scout Camp Road June 13-June 17 and July 18-July 22 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Christ Temple Church 2400 Johnstown Road June 13-Aug. 5 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cox Landing Elementary 6358 Cox Lane June 13-June 17 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Cox Landing Library 6365 Cox Landing Road June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Explorer Academy 2901 Saltwell Road June 21-July 14 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Farmdale Church of Christ 6476 Farmdale Road June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Frazier’s Lane Frazier’s Lane/Route 2 June 13-Aug. 5 12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Gallaher Library 368 Norway Avenue June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Glenbrier Apartments 60 Marti Jo Drive June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Guyandotte Library 203 Richmond Street June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Guyandotte United Methodist 305 Main Street June 13-Aug. 5 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Huntington Middle School 925 3rd Street Aug. 1-Aug. 5 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Huntington East Middle 1 Campbell Drive June 28-July 1 and Aug. 1-Aug. 5 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Huntington High School 1 Highlander Way June 1-Aug. 5 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Marcum Terrace 920 Marcum Terrace June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Milton Elementary 1201 Pike Street June 13-Aug. 5 6:45 a.m.-7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Milton Middle School 1 Panther Trail Aug. 1-Aug. 5 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Milton Library 1140 Smith Street June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Prestera Center 1 Prestera Way June 13-Aug. 5 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Salt Rock Elementary 5570 Madison Creek Road July 25-July 29 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Salt Rock Library 5575 Madison Creek Road June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Salvation Army 1227 3rd Avenue June 13-Aug. 5 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Scott Community Center 1637 8th Avenue June 13-Aug. 5 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Southside Elementary 930 2nd Street June 21-July 14 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Spring Hill Elementary 1901 Hall Avenue June 1-July 1 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. St. Joe Grade School 1326 6th Avenue June 13-Aug. 5 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Trinity Church of God 2688 3rd Avenue June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Village of Barboursville Elem. 718 Central Avenue June 21-July 14 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. West Public Library 901 14th Street West June 13-Aug. 5 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Cabell County Schools Summer Meal Dates, Times and Locations. (Information provided by Cabell County Schools)

Meals will not be served on West Virginia Day (June 20) and the Fourth of July.

The Cabell County Schools Summer Lunch Program is part of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In accordance with Federal law and USDA policies, federal programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.

Persons with communication disabilities may request Braille, large print, audiotape or American Sign Language to acquire program information. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

For more information about the Summer Lunch Program, please contact Travis Austin, Director of Food Services, by calling (304) 528-5048.