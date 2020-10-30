Cabell County Schools updates weather codes

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As we head into these late fall and winter months, a concern on everybody’s mind is of course, weather—especially its impact on schools.

At least one district however, is changing its closings policy because of potential confusion during the current pandemic.

“Everything has changed since March…since the pandemic. And people are working from home, students are working from home. It’s just a new approach to doing things and we’re all learning and adapting and changing.” Jedd Flowers, director of communications, Cabell County Schools

With the school schedule already complicated by the pandemic, the district realized it needed to make a big change.

“We had to kind of move away from our color-code system cause the state is already using the color code system to track COVID-19.” Jedd Flowers, director of communications, Cabell County Schools

Cabell County Schools released a new weather coding system Friday. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

So, the district released a new weather coding system for who would still be expected to come in when school is delayed, or when school goes totally remote due to inclement weather.

“The three different things we have in our closing plan are we have the two hour delay, and that’s just everybody comes two hours later than normal, on their regular schedule, and then we have the remote learning day, everyone is working online that’s the entire school system, and then we have the total school closure and that’s when no one reports, no employees, no students.” Jedd Flowers, director of communications, Cabell County Schools

Flowers says the new remote learning capability forced on parents and students by the pandemic actually, in this case, may be a long-term benefit because there will be fewer ‘snow days’ where school is cancelled entirely.

“In the old days…if we had a lot of snow, a week of snow, then we’d have to extend the school year by a week. And the kids may get out for snow days, but we’d also have to extend the school year into June. Now with remote learning days, we’re able to count those as full instructional days.” Jedd Flowers, director of communications, Cabell County Schools

So, perhaps the new remote capabilities may end up meaning fewer snow days, but then again maybe it just means summer vacation won’t get delayed at the end of the year.

For the official updated weather codes, visit Cabell County Schools’ website here.

