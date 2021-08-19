Cabell County Schools vote ‘parent’s choice’ on face masks

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, West Virginia school districts are deciding whether to issue a mask mandate or not.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cabell County School Board meeting room was split into two separate groups, those who were for a mask mandate and those who were against it. However, both sides had the same goal, keeping their kids safe and healthy.

Up until the start of the school year, the district recommended masks but left the decision up to parents. With the constant threat of spreading COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the board decided they needed to address the issue.

The board discussed two options – one would require face masks for faculty and students regardless of their vaccination status, while the other would keep the policy as is.

The Cabell County Board of Education voted against a county-wide #MaskMandate earlier today. Their current policy allowing parents to decide whether their child wears a face mask or not will remain.

Before voting on the issue, the board welcomed comments from the public. A majority in attendance said they were against changing the policy.

It’s not up to the school board, it’s not up to the health department, it’s up to us, the parents, to decide whether or not we’re going to put a dirty mask on a kid. Donald Irving, Cabell County grandparent

There were also several who disagreed, saying they believe the Board of Education should follow the CDC’s recommendations, even if it means another mask mandate.

They want to keep our kids safe and in school and the mask mandate is how we do that. Dr. Sydnee McElroy, Cabell County parent

Three out of five Board members voted against the mandate, leaving parents with the choice of masking their kids.

