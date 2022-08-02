HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect video surveillance shows taking a package off a porch in the Huntington area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged larceny happened around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the 4500 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington.

Anyone with any information to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-634-4672. The sheriff’s office says tips are anonymous.