ONA, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a break-in that happened earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, a male in a pickup truck was seen on security footage during a burglary at the storage units near Midland Car Wash on Route 60 in Ona on May 6, 2022.

The sheriff’s office says while the photos and videos on their Facebook page from the security camera are a bit blurry, they are hoping someone may have some information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hatfield at 304-634-4672 or message the CCSO on Facebook. Tips can remain anonymous.