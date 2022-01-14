Cabell County sheriff warns of scam callers impersonating deputy

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning of a scam going around the area.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says if you get a call from someone saying they are with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department asking for money because you didn’t show up for court, it is not a real call and is a scam.

Zerkle says someone was scammed out of $2,000 by this call. According to Zerkle, the scam caller claims to be a “Deputy Farley,” however, there is no “Deputy Farley” with the CCSO.

The sheriff also says they will never call and ask for money. If the sheriff’s department does need you, they will come see you in person in uniform.

The scam caller is using a “ghost number” from the courthouse, so if you get a call like this, hang up!

