CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 Nero passed away suddenly today, Sept. 16, 2022, due to an medical emergency.

Nero joined the CCSO in 2018 and has been honorably serving Cabell County and its citizens ever since.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to keep his handlers, deputies Stratton and Rodgers, as well as their families and Nero’s fellow deputies in their thoughts and prayers.