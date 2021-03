CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 433 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, March 25, a slight increase after several days of fewer than 400 cases being reported.

The new cases bring the state to 139,251 cases throughout the pandemic. The state is also seeing a rise in active cases with 5,695 reported this morning. Health officials say 219 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 74 are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators.