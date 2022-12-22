CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case.

They say that 33-year-old Michael Crouse was last seen on 20th St. in Huntington between March and May of 2021. They also say that he may have been in Las Vegas, Nevada in June of 2022.

They say that he may be in danger because he suffers from mental illness and may not be receiving treatment.

Crouse is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Anthony Cremeans, II, at the Detective Bureau at 304-634-4672.