Cabell County to hold back-to-school immunization clinics

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the Cabell County Schools plans to host back-to-school immunization clinics for the upcoming school year.

This year’s events will be held drive-thru style. However, officials say although they encourage participants to drive-thru, walk-ups will also be provided.

Scheduled events include:

July 15 at Central City Elementary School

July 22 at Huntington East Middle School

July 29 at Barboursville Middle School

August 5 at Milton Elementary School

All events will take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Events will be canceled in the event of rain.

Health and school officials say children must receive several vaccines to enter pre-school or head start. West Virginia residents should also remember seventh graders must have one dose of Tdap and Meningococcal, while 12th graders must have one dose of Tdap and their second dose of Meningococcal if they received their first before their 16th birthday.

Officials ask parents or guardians to bring their child’s shot record and the child’s insurance card if applicable.

For more information, please contact Keith Thomas, coordinator of student support at 304-528-5207.

More information on vaccinations can be found at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s website. Residents can also find information at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Please note, those who have had contact with with any person under screening or testing for COVID-19, or with anyone with known or suspected COVID-19 should vaccinate at another time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories