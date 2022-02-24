CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing a total of 180 charges in connection to animal cruelty. This is an increase from the number of charges announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Cabell-Wayne Humane Officer Jon Rutherford told WOWK 13 News numerous animals, both dead and alive, had been removed from the home of a woman already prohibited from having animals in her possession.

A criminal complaint says Jessica Neal, 34, is charged with Animal Cruelty after authorities removed the animals from her home.

According to Rutherford, the living animals found in the home on Feb. 22, 2022, include three pigs, two kittens, eight rabbits, and four deathstalker scorpions. Authorities also found 17 dead animals including one cat, one dog, one deathstalker scorpion, five box turtles, and one tarantula in the home. Three kittens and one alligator were also found in a freezer.

Rutherford says Neal faces multiple charges regarding each of the 30 animals including mistreatment of an animal in a cruel manner, withholding proper sustenance, and withholding medical treatment.

Neal is in jail on a $36,000 cash-only bond. Rutherford says more charges against Neal could be pending.