CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Casandra Diamond, 49, of Milton was last seen Feb. 27 and was last heard from on March 2. Authorities say she also go by “Sandy” and “Cassie.”

Diamond is described as standing 5’2″ with blonde hair with grey highlights. Authorities say Diamond drives a 2004 Dodge Ram Truck with black Tennessee tags.

Anyone with any information on Diamond’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cabell County 911 at 304-526-8444 or the CCSO Detective Division at 304-634-4672.