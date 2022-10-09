MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday.

Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else.

As of midday Sunday, he says they saw around ten interested applicants and they’re looking to fill at least ten open part-time and full-time positions.

They’re also working on changing the way the 40-week training program works.

“We’re looking at innovating the programs. In the past, we never paid them for the training. We’re now looking at an option that the state has to approve on where we can do that, and they can get compensated while they’re doing their training,” explained Gleason.

Sunday was the last day of the fair, but the director says they will continue accepting applications from anyone interested.

Anyone interested can go to the Cabell County School’s Department of Transportation building or apply online.