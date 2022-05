CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

30-year-old Stevie Brown, of Milton, was last seen near Gallipolis, Ohio. He is 5’11” and weighs around 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brown drives a silver Kia Sorento, and he was last seen wearing shorts, a shirt and Crocs.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672.