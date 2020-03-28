Cabell-Huntington Health Department confirms first COVID-19 case in a Cabell County Resident

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department confirmed the first case of COVID-19 reported in a Cabell County resident.

The person is a man in his 30s and is self-isolated at home.

Health department officials say they are aware of and has assisted in the investigations of at least five cases of COVID-19 diagnosed at Cabell County testing centers and health care facilities. These cases, they say, include mostly residents of surrounding counties.

“We have expected to have cases in Cabell County and have been working closely with the WV Bureau for Public Health, our Cabell County health care partners, and health departments in WV and across state lines to inform our public of the risks of this disease and ways to slow its spread,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer for Cabell County and the City of Huntington. “We have been warning for days that the virus is present in our community, and most people are heeding the warnings and following the advice to stay home and take all recommended precautions.”

