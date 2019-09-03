Cabell-Huntington Health Department to hold public forum on HIV clusters

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — In an effort to address the HIV clusters in Cabell County, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will be hosting two public forums. The first one is being held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the second-floor conference room at the health department.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will focus on providing the public with an overview of the current HIV clusters in Cabell County.

Recent statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services reveal that Cabell County has had more HIV cases in a single year than the entire state of West Virginia since 2008.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department hopes to bring awareness to the disease and allow the public to ask questions during the open sessions.

Attendees will receive information regarding HIV education and prevention.

The following public forum will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 6:00 pm at the Christ Temple Church in Huntington.