Cabell-Huntington Health Department to open new COVID-19 vaccination site

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the former Sears building in the Huntington Mall is going to become a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Cabell County.

The site will be operated by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department with assistance from several community partners. The governor says once the supply becomes available, the site will be able to administer 3,000 doses of the vaccine each day.

Director of the CHHD Dr. Michael Kilkenny says the department plans to have the site open next week.

“We are really excited to be here in the old Sears building, set up and ready to start vaccinating next week. Our partners are really excited,” Kilkenny said.

Kilkenny says the CHHD is partnering with Cabell County EMS, Marshall University, Marshall Health, Valley Health and Mountain Health, as well as the City of Barboursville.

As of Friday, Feb. 12, vaccination efforts are continuing across the Mountain State with 232,046 first doses administered and 122,017 West Virginians fully vaccinated.

Anyone seeking more information on the vaccine can contact the state’s Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.