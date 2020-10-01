Cabell-Huntington Health Department warns of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is alerting the public of high and increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30.

Health officials say that according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard, the seven-day rolling average in Cabell County for those dates has risen from an incident rate of 11 to more than 16 daily cases per 100,000 people. The rate as of Sept. 30 is listed as 16.31.

Cabell County remains green on the County Alert System map because the percent positivity rate for the county is currently listed at 2.38%. Counties are assigned a color code on the map based on the metric, incident rate or positivity rate, with the lowest color threshold.

Health officials say the cases are primarily related to community spread and not related to any institution, outbreak or event. They say high case counts lessen how effective case investigations and case contact tracing are in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and make it difficult for businesses and agencies to provide services.

“Because of outstanding efforts from multiple community agencies, COVID-19 testing has been

strong in Cabell County and we fully support the Governor’s initiatives to expand testing and to

encourage people to get tested. Because of the success of these testing strategies, Cabell County

has enjoyed a low percent-positivity rate. Now is the time to act to keep the percent-positivity

rate low while also reducing the number of new cases. Independent, responsible, voluntary actions by citizens improve the strength, health, and wellbeing of communities. We are, therefore, asking people to review their own circumstances as well as the list of suggested ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19.” Cabell-Huntington Health Department

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s list of suggestions to reduce the spread includes:

Each person should consider their available lifestyle options that reduce potential contact and exposure to the virus, including increasing the use of pickup, takeout, or delivery services and decreasing in-person visits.

Persons at high risk for severe or complicated COVID-19 disease should stay at home as much as possible.

Each person should provide emotional support and encouragement to neighbors, friends, and family during these challenging times.

Each person with the option to study or work remotely should consider doing so.

Any meeting or gathering that can be, should be shared on a virtual platform rather than in-person.

Each person should consider the risk to their family members in decisions about gathering, even for family events.

Each person with symptoms of, or who has been in contact with a person ill with COVID-19 should be tested as advised by their health care provider or health department.

Free COVID-19 testing is available on a regular schedule to ensure access to testing for people concerned about any possible exposure, persons in high-risk racial or cultural groups and to support the WV Governor’s initiatives for increased testing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.