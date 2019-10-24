Cabell-Huntington Health Department warns residents to stop vaping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health has issued an official statement on the use of e-cigarettes. The statement was issued Thursday, October 24, 2019, citing the rise in use by young adults, e-liquid metal particles, and damage done to the lungs.

The health department reports 28.2% of high school seniors in Cabell County reported using e-cigarettes in the last 30 days, according to 2018-2019 data. The national rate is 26.7%.

The health department stated, “to protect the present and future health of citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington,” it is against the use of e-cigarettes and directs health care providers to “report any cases of severe lung disease associated with the use of vaping products.”

The use of an e-cigarette or vaping in specified indoor public spaces is prohibited according to the Clean Air Ordinance. The health department said in September it was going to begin taking steps to decrease the use of e-cigarettes by young adults and encourage anyone having difficulty stopping the use of e-cigarettes to find a health professional who can help.