Cabell Huntington Hospital closes clinics due to weather

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital Family Medical Center Clinics says they are closing today to keep patients and staff safe.

The closure also affects COVID-19 testing sites, the 20th Street and Urgent Care Clinic, the CHH Pain Center, the CHH Surgery Center, Marshall Health Clinics on the main campus and the Byrd Building.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of illness, isn’t feeling well or has minor injuries can see a physician using Mountain teleHealth

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms such as chest pains or shortness of breath should call 911.