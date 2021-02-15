Cabell Huntington Hospital closes clinics early

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Cabell Huntington Hospital say they will be closing all outlying clinics as well as the CHH Urgent Care at 2 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 15. They say the decision was made for the safety of all patients and staff.

The Cabell Huntington Hospital Hurricane Express Care is currently closed.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, who isn’t feeling well or has minor injuries cans till see a physician using Mountain teleHealth and following the instructions on the website. Health officials say anyone with severe symptoms such as chest pains or shortness of breath is urged to call 911.