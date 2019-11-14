Cabell Huntington Hospital nurses vote to organize a union

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Registered nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital have voted to organize a union with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 WV/KY/OH. Last month, the RNs took a petition to hospital administrators asking to be recognized as part of the union.

“My co-workers and I know the best way to advocate for our patients and support our families is through our Union,” said Stacey Bias, a Critical Care Float Nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We look forward to sitting down with hospital executives to negotiate a Union contract that allows us to better care of our families and the families of our community.”

Last month, RNs at Cabell Huntington Hospital voiced concerned about patient care due to mandatory overtime and staffing issues. In response, the Director of Human Resources, Molly Frick, released a statement stating the hospital denies allegations of subpar care for patients and the reason behind the RNs wanting to unionize is due to a change in their benefits.

“We are surprised to learn of the SEIU’s assertions that Cabell Huntington Hospital nursing care, particularly in critical care units, is not high quality,” Frick said in the statement.

Registered nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital have worked with SEIU for over 40 years.

“This is a great day for the Registered Nurses of Cabell Huntington Hospital as well as a great day for our community,” said Joyce Gibson, Regional Director with SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH. “The nurses in our community know by uniting together, we can stand up for our patients, our families, and our community.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories