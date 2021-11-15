Cabell Huntington Hospital picketers: ‘One day longer, one day stronger’

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Monday marks day 13 of SEUI’s strike against Cabell Huntington Hospital, and tension remains high.

Both organizations are at a standstill with no date set to go back to the negotiation table.

However, despite the weather, those on the picket lines remain resilient living by the motto “one day longer, one day stronger.”

“It’s tough on the rainy and cold days, but thank goodness for the community they’ve brought in tons and tons of firewood,” said SEIU District 1199 Regional Director, Sherri McKinney. “You can see people have started to adapt with their one-person tents, as the weather has gotten a little worse. They are learning to figure out how to adapt to every situation.”

The union said they are willing to do whatever it takes to get their demands of better care, safe staffing, health insurance, and better wages.

“Nobody wants to be on strike and were not even insinuating anybody,” said McKinney. “There’s always a loss in a strike somehow, but people are willing to do what it takes to keep their benefits.”



The union said they are grateful for the community’s continued support and that they are in this for the long haul.

13 News reached out to Cabell Huntington Hospital for comment, and they responded with the following statement:

At the November 9 bargaining session, Cabell Huntington Hospital presented a comprehensive counter offer to the Union, and we are waiting for the union to respond. Cabell Huntington Hospital is prepared to resume bargaining when requested by the Federal mediator. Last Wednesday, Cabell Huntington Hospital received judicial relief through a request for a temporary restraining order that was heard in Cabell County Circuit Court. The request addressed issues including noise abatement, access to the hospital, and conduct on the picket line. The hospital remains committed to providing its patients an environment that is conducive to the healing process. The temporary restraining order goes a long way in addressing activities on the picket line that have been disruptive to our patients, visitors and staff. To provide timely, factual information, we have launched a dedicated webpage. Please visit Just the Facts – Cabell Huntington Hospital The timeline should be helpful for you. If you have any other questions, please let us know. Molly Frick, director of Human Resources at Cabell Huntington Hospital

