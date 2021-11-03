Cabell Huntington Hospital workers walk out as strike begins

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Around 800 healthcare workers walked out of Cabell Huntington Hospital at noon on Wednesday.

Members of SEIU District 1199 voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to reject the hospital’s latest contract offer. The SEIU represents licensed practical nurses, radiology technicians, lab techs, housekeeping workers and maintenance workers.

They say they want quality care, safe staffing, health insurance coverage and wages that allow them to support their families.

The union says that the hospital is paying contracted outside workers instead of investing in their dedicated long-term employees.

The strike is expected to last until the union and the hospital reach an agreement.

Below is a statement from Tim Martin, Chief Operating Officer of Cabell Huntington Hospital:

“We are disappointed that the comprehensive offer made by the hospital to the members of SEIU District 1199 Service was not ratified yesterday. Cabell Huntington Hospital has worked in good faith since August, throughout the demands of COVID, to reach a fair contract with a generous package of benefits.

The Hospital’s offer included 3% average annual wage increases, an enhanced uniform allowance, and increased shift differentials. The Hospital also agreed to continue automatic annual contributions to every eligible employee’s retirement account. Like the rest of the Cabell Huntington Hospital employees, the service employees were asked to begin paying affordable, and below market, health insurance premiums. Under the Hospital’s final proposal, the Hospital will contribute more than 90% of health care costs for employees and their dependents.

The hospital has a duty to our patients and the community to provide quality healthcare 24 hours a day, every day and we will honor that commitment by continuing continue that care with minimal disruption. We have made arrangements for trained, screened and qualified service workers to assist in the event of a strike.

Patients coming to Cabell Huntington Hospital or to Marshall Health are asked to use Medical Center Drive, which is the main entrance to the hospital, and use the parking garage. Patients needing access to the Emergency Department would use the entrance just off Hal Greer Boulevard.“