Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A student at Cabell Midland High School has tested positive for COVID-19 and several other students and staff are in quarantine after possible direct contact. Cabell County Schools confirmed the case today, Thursday, Sept. 17.

Cabell County Schools and the Cabell Huntington Health Department say the student is a member of the school’s football team and was last in close contact with other team members and coaches Saturday, then attended school Monday morning before leaving for home.

Following contact tracing and investigations, school officials say the Cabell Huntington Health Department has determined the other players on the football team, the team’s coaches, and all students and teachers who were in five classes the student attended Monday morning need to quarantine. Those affected are being contacted today.

School officials say the school has been deep cleaned, and the health department advises other students and staff who were socially distanced from the student should not be affected.

Due to Cabell Midland High School’s football game with Huntingtin High School Friday, Sept. 11, school officials say it is possible some Huntington High School players may have had exposure. The district is sending those students home and suspending all Huntington High School football games and practices until contact tracing is completed. The district says it will make a decision regarding Friday’s varsity game as soon as possible.

The Health Department says no other students or staff at Huntington High School, outside of the football team, should be affected.

School district officials say the student attendance policy at Cabell Midland High School will be relaxed for the next few days to allow any parent or guardian to keep their student home if they are concerned about safety. Students who stay home should check Schoology for assignments.

Both Cabell Midland and Huntington High remain open and on the previously-announced blended model schedule.

Cabell County Schools says anyone who feels they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider, their local hospital or local healthcare clinic.

