Cabin fever brings largest turnout to car club ride up Gauley Mountain

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today turned out to be quite the beautiful, sunny, Saturday; and one luxury car club here in the Mountain State took advantage!

The “West Virginia British Car Club” met up for their yearly ride Saturday morning.

“We’ll head out Route 60, take some pictures at Kanawha Falls, then head up Gauley Mountain and see how much noise we can make going up the mountain,” said Bill Michael, president of the club.

Michael says this is his tenth year riding up Gauley Mountain with the group.

“Last time I was on Gauley Mountain, the tires complained twice and my wife complained once,” Michael said.

He says today’s turnout was the largest he’s ever seen.

“We’ve never had this many people before,” he said. “This is the most. So I’m pretty sure cabin fever has something to do with it.”

And, the nice thing about this kind of activity is it’s still safe, even in a pandemic.

“It’s pretty easy to practice social distancing when you’re in the car,” Michael said.

Getting outside, taking a drive, and enjoying this beautiful Saturday!

