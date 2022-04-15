CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Organ donor families and those who’ve received donations gathered at CAMC Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 14, 2022, to rededicate the Donor Memorial Wall.

The event was sponsored by CORE, a non-profit organization that facilitates organ, tissue and cornea donations throughout the state.

“I know if something ever happened to me, I would want to know in my afterlife that I had done something to help another person continue on with theirs,” said West Virginia Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawha) who serves as a board member for CORE.

The event was part of a recognition of Donate Life Month, which takes place each April.