CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) held its first-ever “EMS Education Day” on Friday.

The event was from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Participants got hands-on practice by listening to case studies presented by local CAMC physicians and interacting with the new mobile healthcare simulation units.

Participants could also earn up to 10 continuing education hours in stroke, pediatrics, cardiac, trauma and extrication.