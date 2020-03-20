CAMC implements no visitor policy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CAMC says it is implementing a no visitor policy effective today, March 20, as part of the rapidly changing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The healthcare system says the difficult decision comes in consideration of the safety of both its patients and workforce. Operational leadership in each hospital has been advised and will begin working to ensure a reasonable transition for essential caregivers, according to a press release from CAMC.

This policy includes all of CAMC’s hospitals, emergency rooms and outpatient clinics. The hospital says the no visitor policy also includes the essential caregiver with a few exceptions. One essential caregiver will be permitted in pediatrics, labor and delivery and the NICU for the duration of the patient’s stay, according to CAMC. End of life care will be authorized on a case-by-case basis.

For outpatient clinics and emergency room visits, family members will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary, the hospital says. If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient and the caregiver will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the appointment.

Authorized persons will be identified with a badge provided to them at the entrance screening checkpoints. Additional visitors will not be permitted in the lobby areas.

