CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and Mon Health System celebrated their merging and creation of Vandalia Health earlier today.

The final agreement in creating Vandalia Health was signed on August 31, after receiving approval from all necessary regulatory and government review.

The merging will consist of 8 hospitals and more than 12,000 employees. Both organizations say the merger is an opportunity to make access to quality medical care easier in their respective regions.

“Be one voice. Help be able to look at West Virginia as a whole rather than North and South. Now we can come together and really plan. How do we reduce the bad outcomes that we have in some of the pockets of the state? We have high cancer rates, high obesity rates, lung issues. Now together we can actually bring the expertise of our medical staffs to really make a dent and an impact in a positive way to help our West Virginians,” says David Goldberg, the President and CEO of Mon Health System.

“I think this will be a great opportunity for employment in the state. The state that needs jobs. And this will be a great economic boom for our state. And it will be an opportunity to expand the care and reaches into smaller communities,” says Glenn Crotty, the Executive Vice President of CAMC.