CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Area Medical Center has received recognition for their service to the community by the U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings.

According to CAMC officials, the healthcare facility was named Best Regional Hospital for 2022-2023. The rankings also recognized as a High Performing Hospital for patients in need of care in the areas of of abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, kidney failure, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, diabetes, stroke, knee replacement and pneumonia.

Officials say more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions were evaluated as part of this year’s rankings.

“We are proud to be recognized for our quality care, which can only be earned through the dedication, clinical expertise and compassion of our exceptional staff,” said Dave Ramsey, CAMC President and CEO. “Our team truly lives our mission of providing the best care to every patient, every day, and I am in awe of their devotion and resilience during some of the most challenging times we have ever faced in health care.”

The Best Hospitals rankings and ratings were first created 33 years ago to help patients and doctors make informed decisions about where they can find quality health care for more challenging health conditions and elective procedures. According to officials the state and metro rankings in the report reflect the area’s highest performing hospitals across multiple areas of care.

“The hospitals recognized excel across numerous specialties and service lines,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

Some of the measures used to evaluate hospitals’ performances include survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and the level of nursing care. The study also factors in data from the American Hospital Association and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as well as professional organizations and medical specialists.