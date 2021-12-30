CAMC urges people not to seek COVID testing at emergency rooms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—CAMC Health System issued a public plea on social media for people to utilize community or CAMC drive-thru testing centers instead of emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing.

CAMC says that they are experiencing a high number of emergency room and urgent care patients due to a sudden rise in COVID-19 in the area.

They ask that those with mild COVID-19 symptoms or those that think they may have been exposed to the virus but aren’t experiencing any symptoms visit a community testing center or one of CAMC’s drive-thru testing centers.

A list of COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.

