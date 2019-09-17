CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital to host 5K at Kanawha State Forest

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital’s Children’s Advocacy Center will host the 6th annual weCANclimb Hike and 5K Trail Run on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Kanawha State Forest Shelter 8. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the event kicking off at 9 a.m.

The event gives people from around the region the opportunity to hike to a mountain summit while raising money for services to help abused children in the Kanawha Valley.

The Children’s Advocacy Center provides evaluation and treatment to children from Kanawha and surrounding counties. In addition to interviews and medical evaluations, they now offer trauma-focused therapy on-site for children. CAMC says the center is a child-friendly facility with staff that works to provide children and families professional, compassionate care in order to reduce the trauma often experienced by children that are victims of abuse. Families are never charged for services at the center.

