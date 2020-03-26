Camp Kno-Koma cancels summer camp 2020

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – Camp Kno-Koma, Diabetes Camp of West Virginia, says Camp Kno-Koma Summer Camp 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

“This decision was not made lightly and comes with great sadness that we must cancel the summer camp for the year 2020,” the camp says. “We believe this is in the best interest for the health and safety of all our campers, volunteers, medical staff, counselors, auxiliary staff as well as the Greenbrier Youth Camp staff. This, along with application deadlines quickly approaching and the uncertainty of the timeline of the pandemic, led to this decision.”

The camp says all events for 2020 are postponed until further notice and it will work to reschedule as available and appropriate. The camp will be in touch with those who have already registered for the year 2020 with resolutions. Camp officials say they are continuing to operate as an organization and are working on securing a date for Summer Camp 2021.

Donations will continue to be accepted by mail or through the organization’s website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories