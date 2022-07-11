SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Camp Molly Lauman has been temporarily closed due to some staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, the decision was made with an “abundance of caution” to close the camp between Sunday, July 10, 2022 through Saturday, July 16, 2022 as part of an effort to keep both campers and staff safe. The camp is expected to reopen on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

As part of the camp’s protocols, officials say they have been testing staff for COVID-19 each Sunday before new campers arrive. They say they will continue testing staff and monitoring any symptoms of the virus. A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland says the camp is following CDC guidelines and working with the Scioto County and Portsmouth City

Girl Scouts officials say they are encouraging the staff and campers to protect themselves from spread of the virus and to take a test if possible before attending events with large groups.

Officials also urge anyone who begins to experience symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

In May of this year, more than 100 people who attended or lived with someone who attended the Camporee Camp Molly Lauman became ill with what health officials confirmed to be Norovirus. While health experts did not find a source of the Norovirus at that time, the camp did undergo cleaning after the event.