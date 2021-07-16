Camp set to share bluegrass traditions with kids

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There’s a deep-rooted tradition in bluegrass music, and Cabell County Schools and Glenville State College are partnering to share that tradition with the area’s youth.

The Yough Bluegrass Camp is free and open to all area K-12 students, including private school, homeschool and out-of-county students. However, space is limited to the first 50 students, according to Cabell County Schools. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Barboursville Middle School.

The camp is designed to teach students more about the traditions of bluegrass music, and students do not need to have any prior music experience to participate and enjoy the camp. According to the school district, Miss Megan, Ed. D and members of the Glenville State College Bluegrass band will serve as the instructors for the camp.

The camp will also include a free community concert from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Barboursville Middle School Auditorium featuring Miss Megan, Luke McKnight and the Glenville State Bluegrass Band.

Cabell County Schools says parents can register their students online, here, and will then receive paperwork to complete the registration process. Registration for the camp closes at 4 p.m. Monday, July 26. Students in the program will also receive snacks, lunch, an official camp t-shirt, a certificate and admittance to a free concert.