Campaign helps fight homelessness and hunger

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One Charleston non-profit has launched a campaign to help fight homelessness and hunger in the city.

And this mission is possible because of donors who want to strengthen and care for their communities during tough times.

In its fourth year, Covenant House’s ‘Here for Good’ campaign showcases the real people who are supporting the work of covenant house in the midst of a pandemic.

Right now, Covenant House is navigating in keeping the community safe and continuing to deliver crucial services. Some of these services include helping people avoid eviction and accessing food to prevent hunger.

The “Here for Good’ campaign launched four years ago, and for about the same price as a Netflix subscription, encourages community members to make a difference, just like Loren Farmer, who’s been donor for two years.

“We know that they’ve helped families that we’ve also worked with and we just know that it takes a village, it takes all these different organizations to support families, especially those in their time of greatest need,” remarks Farmer, Executive Director of the Bob Burdette.

She believes the small cost to help this organization are the seeds to a blossoming community.

“It’s just really rewarding to be able to work with kids and see them grow up and prosper and go on and do good things. Seeing the impact it has on the kids really motivated us to support that Covenant House and they’re just a really great resource for people, not only on the east end but for all of Charleston.”

