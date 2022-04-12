ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Putnam Stadium, home of the Ashland Tomcats, could be going through some changes in the near future.

In 2014, Putnam Stadium, home of the Ashland Tomcats, went through some major changes in a short period of time.

The first phase was to tear the stadium down, the press box, everything and rebuild the stadium. We wanted to do it from the end of one season to the start of the next season, so we wouldn’t miss a single home game, which we accomplished. Greg Jackson, Putnam Stadium Restoration Committee Chairman

However, this didn’t happen overnight. Putnam Stadium Restoration Committee Chairman Greg Jackson says they came up with the idea in 2009 and divided it into two phases.

Almost eight years later, they’re finally ready to start phase two which includes replacing the lighting and turf. The field is made up of normal turf which Jackson says has been difficult to maintain.

We’ve got groundskeepers who take care of it, but sooner or later you kind of run out of those people or the ones who always have the expertise to do it, they may decide it’s time to move on. Greg Jackson, Putnam Stadium Restoration Committee Chairman

The plan is to add artificial turf which would cut down on maintenance and create a multi-dimensional experience. This means it can be used for other activities including other field-related sports, marching band competitions, and community events, such as concerts.

Other upgrades include a new sound system, a canopy for the marching band, construction of a new practice field, and other smaller improvements.

The project is expected to cost around 1.6 million dollars. However, the funds will not be coming from the school’s budget.

Instead, the committee has started a fundraising campaign to help make this project a reality. For more information, Jackson can be reached at (606) 922-0623 or by email at gjjackson80@gmail.com.