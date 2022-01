KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a vehicle has hit a former church on Campbells Creek Drive.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the church was the Wesleyan Church.

They say there were two vehicles involved in the crash.

Officials say that those involved are waiting on deputies.

Metro 911 says there were no injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene.