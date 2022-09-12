CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – It has been a long few weeks for people in flood-ravaged parts of Kanawha County. As the recovery process enters a new phase, the Kanawha County Commission is ending the free flood debris pick-up that has been available since August 15.

Some people living along Campbells Creek say life still isn’t back to normal.

“I’ve thrown away flooring, furniture, just a lot of stuff,” said Jeff Hunt.

Hunt has lived in Campbells Creek for over a decade. He said he’s never seen flooding like what happened in August. He used his phone to document a nightmare he says just won’t seem to end.

“All my floors in the trailer, you know it is a 91 model, I thought it was going to last me the rest of my life but I guess not. They are all falling through,” he said, describing the conditions inside his home.

Hunt is retired and disabled. He said he has been trying to clean what he can on his own, but the process has been slow.

“Well it is a job,” Hunt said. “I’ve never had a flood before. I tried to clean flood mud off stuff, but it is hard to get off. It keeps coming back that residue or whatever, and it stinks.”

The Kanawha County Commission said so far they’ve assisted 215 callers with flood related questions or debris assistance. Deputy Director for Kanawha County Emergency Management David Armstrong says to date they’ve taken out 650,000lbs of flood debris at a cost of around $15,000.

They’ve also gone door-to-door and used social media to get people to do damage assessments.

“We are still hoping for a federal declaration from FEMA. The County Commission is working very closely with the state of West Virginia Emergency Management to try to see if we are going to be able to reach the threshold, which we believe we will,” Armstrong said. “It is just a matter of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s at this point.”

Hunt is hoping more relief will come soon for him and his neighbors.

“There’s still more people that need more help than me,” Hunt said. “At least I still have a little bit of structure to go back into, some of them don’t.”