NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people are stranded in Nicholas County after high waters left them on an island.

The Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management says that crews are on their way to rescue the people who were camping near Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park. Officials say that when the campers woke up, the river had risen so much around them that it created an island.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.